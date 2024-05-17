Kamala Harris boasts of dropping 'trillions of dollars on streets'

Inflation has hit Americans very hard ever since Joe Biden took office. The numbers show that their cost of living is up 19% just since then. And individual categories, like food and energy, are higher.

A large part of the push for that inflation has been the federal government's decision to toss around cash like confetti, with multiple trillion dollar spending packages.

Now Kamala Harris is boasting about just that.

Specifically, the Biden administration's success at "dropping trillions of dollars on streets of America."

.⁦@VP Harris: “Because of the Inflation Reduction Act … we are dropping trillions of dollars on streets of America right now.” pic.twitter.com/MpLZuWY30p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2024

The social media reaction was more or less instant. And it was more or less negative.

"She is priceless! Her very existence violates campaign finance laws unless Republicans start to claim her on their Schedule B forms. Every appearance is an in-kind contribution!" said one.

Another, "Bahahahaha," and a third, "She just (unwittingly) admitted they're responsible for inflation."

"I better get outside and grab some before it's all taken."

"So the opposition of reducing inflation. Got it."

"Wow, every time VP speaks my head hurts."

"We are fighting the inflation fire by pouring gasoline on it."

And many more.

Because reducing inflation always involves dropping trillions of dollars on the street! https://t.co/6OEKuNTxwD — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 16, 2024

Dang, they should have called it the “Trillions of Dollars on American Streets Act.” Missed PR opportunity https://t.co/5Ec4nojknr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 16, 2024

Because of the Pacifism Now Act, we are bombing Americans from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/KeLUqCEprH — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) May 16, 2024

Fox News reported Harris unleashed that bit of wisdom on campaign stop in Milwaukee.

She said, "Because of the Inflation Reduction Act — the infrastructure act — we are dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America right now to build back up our roads and our bridges, our sidewalks, to invest in a clean energy economy, to deal with the climate crisis in a way that is about building up adaptation and resilience.,"

It reported, "The account for economic research institute 'Just Facts' replied to Harris’ clip: 'IN FACT, the root cause of inflation is the federal government dropping trillions of dollars on the streets of America. In the words of former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 'increasing the number of U.S. dollars in circulation' reduces the 'value of a dollar.''"

