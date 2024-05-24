A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Harvard student goes off script in commencement speech to rip school, more than 1,000 walk out

Hid controversial remarks up sleeve of her gown

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:18pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A Harvard University commencement speaker went dramatically off script to blast the Ivy League school for barring a handful of those involved in a disruptive anti-Israeli encampment – before more than 1,000 students also staged a walkout.

Shruthi Kumar, the Harvard senior selected to deliver the English address Thursday, pulled out a piece of paper containing controversial remarks hidden up the sleeve of her gown and took aim at university leaders over the decision to deny more than a dozen students their diplomas.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“As I stand here today, I must take a moment to recognize my peers — the 13 undergraduates in the Class of 2024 that will not graduate today,” Kumar told the crowd, according to a video posted by Harvard. “I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and their right to civil disobedience on campus,” she said of the protests, which famously replaced the American flag with a Palestinian one.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Harvard student goes off script in commencement speech to rip school, more than 1,000 walk out
High school valedictorian delivers poignant graduation speech hours after father's funeral
Rand Paul: Fauci 'could be indicted' for deleting records
'Whiteness is god' to many American Christians, university sociologist says
City 'separates' with employee who doxxed Harrison Butker over commencement speech
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×