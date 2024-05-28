A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Harvard won't take official stance on controversial issues under new policy

No more 'official statements about public matters that do not directly affect the university'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:36pm

(Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Harvard University will no longer take sides on controversial public issues under an institutional policy announced Tuesday.

The change comes in response to criticism of the university’s handling of antisemitism, its initial response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and its decision to fly a flag on campus in support of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Interim President Alan Garber introduced the policy in an email Tuesday based on recommendations from a Institutional Voice Working Group, The Crimson student newspaper reports.

Read the full story ›

