Hate-crime charge dropped for Christian veteran who beheaded satanic altar in Iowa capitol

'My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree'

Published May 26, 2024 at 2:20pm
A satanic display for Christmas on display in the Iowa state Capitol in December 2023. (Video screenshot)

A satanic display for Christmas on display in the Iowa state Capitol in December 2023.

(NEW YORK POST) -- A former Republican congressional candidate avoided a hate crime charge after being accused of vandalizing a Satanic Temple of Iowa statue that was part of a holiday display at the state capitol.

Michael Cassidy, a Navy Reserve veteran from Mississippi, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor criminal mischief as part of a plea agreement to have the felony hate crime charge dropped, the Des Moines Register reported.

Cassidy, 36, admitted that he “partially dismantled a display in the Iowa State Capitol Building, without a right/license to do so,” according to a court filing.

