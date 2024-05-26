Hate-crime charge dropped for Christian veteran who beheaded satanic altar in Iowa capitol

(NEW YORK POST) -- A former Republican congressional candidate avoided a hate crime charge after being accused of vandalizing a Satanic Temple of Iowa statue that was part of a holiday display at the state capitol.

Michael Cassidy, a Navy Reserve veteran from Mississippi, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor criminal mischief as part of a plea agreement to have the felony hate crime charge dropped, the Des Moines Register reported.

Cassidy, 36, admitted that he “partially dismantled a display in the Iowa State Capitol Building, without a right/license to do so,” according to a court filing.

