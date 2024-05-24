Healthcare organization at 1 city's public schools offers 'gender-affirming' hormone therapy to kids

(DAILY FETCHED) – A healthcare organization operating within Seattle public schools has announced it can offer “gender-affirming” hormone treatment to children, according to emails from a health center program manager.

Neighborcare Health, a healthcare organization that runs clinics in Seattle middle and elementary schools, said that hormone treatments were now included in the “gender-affirming care” it could offer, The Daily Wire reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Neighborcare Health team wanted to share an exciting new update to our School-based Health Center services,” the email from a Program Manager for Neighborcare Health reads. “Our program will begin offering comprehensive, evidence-based, gender-affirming care services to our students and families who need them.”

Read the full story ›