Education Health

Healthcare organization at 1 city's public schools offers 'gender-affirming' hormone therapy to kids

Part of 'school-to-clinic pipeline' where children are encouraged to undergo irreversible medical interventions

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 24, 2024 at 3:28pm

(Photo by Yerko Lucic on Unsplash)

(DAILY FETCHED) – A healthcare organization operating within Seattle public schools has announced it can offer “gender-affirming” hormone treatment to children, according to emails from a health center program manager.

Neighborcare Health, a healthcare organization that runs clinics in Seattle middle and elementary schools, said that hormone treatments were now included in the “gender-affirming care” it could offer, The Daily Wire reported.

The Neighborcare Health team wanted to share an exciting new update to our School-based Health Center services,” the email from a Program Manager for Neighborcare Health reads. “Our program will begin offering comprehensive, evidence-based, gender-affirming care services to our students and families who need them.”

