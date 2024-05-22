A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Healthy candy bars? How 'whole-fruit chocolate' could revolutionize treats

New formulation just as sweet to taste testers despite having lower sugar content

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 22, 2024 at 3:19pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Chocolate is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but it’s a treat that often comes with a side of guilt. Conventional chocolate is high in sugar and saturated fat, which can contribute to health issues like obesity and heart disease. On top of that, the environmental impact of cocoa production is a growing concern, with deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions threatening the sustainability of this beloved indulgence. But what if there was a way to enjoy chocolate that was not only healthier but also kinder to the planet?

Enter the “whole-fruit chocolate” developed by a team of researchers in Switzerland. This innovative creation makes use of the entire cocoa pod, including parts that are usually discarded, to create a chocolate that boasts improved nutritional value and a lower environmental footprint.

In conventional chocolate production, only cocoa beans are used, while the pulp and husk typically being thrown away or used as fertilizer. The research, published in Nature Food and led by Kim Mishra from the Institute of Food, Nutrition, and Health at ETH Zürich, saw an opportunity to turn this waste into a valuable ingredient.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Healthy candy bars? How 'whole-fruit chocolate' could revolutionize treats
