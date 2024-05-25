'Heresy hunt' victim now cleared by employment tribunal

A woman targeted in a "heresy hunt" and had to resign from a rape crisis center because she asked whether a staff member, described as "non-binary" was a "man or a woman" has been cleared by an employment tribunal.

It is the Christian Institute that confirmed Roz Adams, a support worker who asked the question on behalf of a domestic violence victim who was not comfortable "talking to a man," was targeted improperly.

Adams resigned from the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center when her beliefs were put under a "misconduct" microscope after her question.

Ian McFatridge, acting as an employment judge, concluded that managers at the center "used the disciplinary process to 'make an example' of Adams" because they considered her guilty of the heresy of not fulling adopting the transgender ideology.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Adams said, in the report, "This is a victory for all people who have been subjected to sexual violence who need a choice of worker and group support on the basis of sex in order to feel safe. For me it validates and makes worthwhile three years of struggle."

Should men dressing as women work in rape crisis centers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (268 Votes)

The national organization, Rape Crisis Scotland, now has scheduled an independent review of the local center, where two board members reportedly have departed and "the position of its CEO Mridul Wadhwa – a man who identifies as a woman – has been described as 'untenable.'"

Helen Joyce, a spokeswoman for the Sex Matters organization, told the Institute, "Sex-based boundaries matter for everyone, but most especially women who have experienced male violence and sexual assault. By standing up against the abusive management, Roz Adams has helped women across the UK."

And columnist Suzanne Moore said in The Daily Telegraph, "This is yet another case demonstrating that when light is shone on to these proponents of extreme gender ideology, the center cannot hold."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!