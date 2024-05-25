A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HHS set to roll out bird flu vaxes by the millions

Move comes as 2 new human bird flu infection cases were identified

Published May 25, 2024 at 12:29pm

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Federal health officials are ramping up efforts to combat what they claim is the growing threat of H5N1 bird flu with plans to produce 4.8 million vaccine doses and increase influenza surveillance nationwide.

The move comes as two new human bird flu infection cases were identified — in Michigan and Australia — heightening concerns about the virus’s potential to spread among humans.

The new vaccine, currently in bulk form, will be filled and finished in multidose vials by one of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) manufacturing partners without disrupting seasonal flu vaccine production, according to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP).

