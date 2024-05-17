High-potency cannabis doubles psychosis risk in young adults

(SCI TECH DAILY) – A new study indicates that high-potency cannabis use between the ages of 16 and 18 doubles the risk of psychotic experiences from 19-24, compared to lower-potency use in young adults.

Young people consuming higher-potency cannabis, such as skunk, between the ages of 16 and 18, are twice as likely to have psychotic experiences from age 19 to 24 compared to those using lower-potency cannabis. That’s according to a new University of Bath study published in the scientific journal, Addiction on May 13.

Previous studies from the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the University of Bath have found that the concentration of THC in cannabis – the main psychoactive component of cannabis — has increased by 14% from 1970 to 2017, meaning today the UK cannabis market is dominated by high-potency cannabis varieties like skunk.

