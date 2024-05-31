High school biology teacher quits due to students' 'addiction' to cell phones

(ZEROHEDGE) – One Arizona high school teach is resigning over his students' addictions...to their phones. The constant use of smartphones in his classroom has driven Sahuaro High School’s Mitchell Rutherford to tell Fox News last week that he is "giving up" being a biology teacher because he can't control phone usage.

"I have been struggling with mental health this year mostly because of what I identified as basically phone addiction with the students," he commented.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

After being a teacher for 11 years, he has resigned. He said last week that he has implemented a "variety of lesson plans" to try and make it clear to his students the negative effects of constant phone usage. "Here's extra credit, let's check your screen time, let's create habits, let's do a unit on sleep and why sleep is important and how to reduce your phone usage for a bedtime routine, and we talked about it every day and created a basket called ‘phone jail,’" he told Fox News.

Read the full story ›