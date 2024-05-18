High school graduate throws his diploma, brawls with student after he's kicked out of ceremony

(NEW YORK POST) – A graduating senior at a Tennessee high school launched his diploma at another student as he was being escorted out of the ceremony for allegedly showing gang signs, igniting an on-stage fight.

The caught-on-camera brawl between the two Hamilton High School graduates happened as their peers were being celebrated inside the Cannon Center in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday night. The incident, which stemmed from a prior incident with the two students, started when the agitator was seen throwing up gang signs toward another student, according to WREG. A security guard caught the student’s hand gesture and promptly removed him from his seat.

As the unruly graduate was escorted off the stage, he chucked his graduation binder at his unsuspecting victim. The security guard quickly grabbed the suspected thrower and pulled him off the stage. The student that was hit, jumped over three rows of seats and chased after his attacker.

