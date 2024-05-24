A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

High school valedictorian delivers poignant graduation speech hours after father's funeral

'In my head, I was thinking, 'Can I do this?''

Published May 24, 2024 at 2:13pm
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:13pm
Alem Hadzic delivers valedictorian speech hours after burying his father (video screenshot)

Alem Hadzic delivers valedictorian speech hours after burying his father

(TODAY) – High school class valedictorian Alem Hadzic was unusually somber before delivering his commencement speech on May 16. “People were coming over to wish me luck and I was kind of blowing them off,” Hadzic, who lives in Texas, tells TODAY.com. “In my head, I was thinking, ‘Can I do this?’”

Unbeknownst to his peers, Hadzic, 18, had just come from his father's funeral. Miralem Hadzic died of pancreatic cancer at age 52.

Somehow, Hadzic's legs carried him to the podium. Then he delivered a powerful speech that has been seen and shared by thousands on social media. “My father died yesterday, May 15, 2024, and I attended his funeral today, right before graduation,” Hadzic told the audience, his voice thick with emotion. “That’s why my shoes are muddy and my arms are shaking. I had to carry him to his grave and bury him."

Read the full story ›

