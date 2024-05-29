Hillary Clinton still mad about Dobbs saving babies from abortion

(LIFE NEWS) – Hillary Clinton criticized Democrats for being “complacent” about abortion prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned in an interview for an upcoming book.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 after upholding a Mississippi law in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that banned most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. During the interview, Clinton assigned blame widely, but excluded herself from criticism, according to the New York Times.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We didn’t take it seriously, and we didn’t understand the threat,” Clinton said during the interview. “Most Democrats, most Americans, did not realize we are in an existential struggle for the future of this country.”

Read the full story ›