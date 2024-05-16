Historic Death Valley tower toppled by reckless drivers who used it to free their vehicle from mud

(NEW YORK POST) – A selfish driver toppled over a century-old salt tram tower in Death Valley last month — and video appears to show the suspected culprit peel off with the historic relic submerged in mud.

The 113-year-old wooden tower, part of the Saline Valley Salt Tram, was yanked from its concrete footings and tossed into the mud sometime between April 1 and April 24, the National Parks Service said Monday. The damage suggests that the person used the tower as an anchor to pull their vehicle “out of deep mud,” while tire tracks show that the car had driven well off the legal road before getting stuck, the agency said.

Video taken by another car’s dashcam indicates the potentially irreversible damage to the salt tram was all for naught — the filmer pulls out to the scene to find a car trapped in mud and a toppled tower nearby.

