Scandals U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT

Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi punched by maniac in random NYC attack

'He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone'

Published May 12, 2024 at 9:39pm
Steve Buscemi (Video screenshot)

Steve Buscemi

(NEW YORK POST) -- It seems no one is safe on the streets of the Big Apple these days – not even beloved hometown actor and Brooklyn native Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi, 66, was strolling through Kips Bay last week when a brute walked up and struck the “Boardwalk Empire” star in a broad-daylight attack – one of the latest unprovoked assaults in the five boroughs, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Read the full story ›

