A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Scandals U.S. WND News Center WorldWND

'Holy [bleep]. They did it!' Biden sends condolences over 'Butcher of Tehran' death

'This statement from the State Department makes absolutely no sense'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 20, 2024 at 6:01pm

Joe Biden talks on the phone during a series of calls with congressional leaders, Monday, May 1, 2023, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian official killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash, was not just the president of Iran.

He was the "Butcher of Tehran," known for holding five-minute "trials" for thousands of his own people and then sending them immediately to the execution squads.

And for this killer, who terrorized his own people, who had attempted to assassinate American officials including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who, by many assessments was a mass murderer, Joe Biden sent "condolences."

The statement actually was attributed to "spokesperson" Matthew Miller of the State Department under Biden, and said, "The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amri-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The expression of sympathy immediately drew gasps of outrage.

Is this a telling clue that the Biden administration is aligned with terrorists and tyrants?

U.S. News reported, "Since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Raisi acted as an assiduous apparatchik of the Islamic Republic and a prominent protégé of Khamenei, who as supreme leader holds ultimate power in the Islamic Republic. Before becoming president in 2021, Raisi held various positions inside the judiciary under the purview of the supreme leader. As a prosecutor, and at the end of the Iran-Iraq War in 1988, he sat on the committee that sentenced thousands of political prisoners to death. The executions earned him the nickname the 'Butcher of Tehran' and subsequently subjected him to sanctions by the United States and to condemnation by the United Nations and international human rights organizations."

Twitchy's commentary on Biden's action wasn't complimentary of Raisi, or Biden.

"Holy cr*p. They did it! Biden's State Dept's reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran' death is something else."

One observer classified Biden among the "clueless."

One online report stunningly described Raisi as "a consummate loyalist whose passing will be a severe blow to the country's conservative leadership."

Iran president, the 'Butcher of Tehran,' confirmed dead after chopper crash

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Holy [bleep]. They did it!' Biden sends condolences over 'Butcher of Tehran' death
Extremists try to force 'sexually explicit and graphic' books on kids
Judge steps in to halt plan that would allow election fraud
WATCH: Biden adds stunner to gaffe of the day repertoire
Bette Midler scorched over suggestion Hillary didn't claim 2016 was 'stolen'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×