'Holy [bleep]. They did it!' Biden sends condolences over 'Butcher of Tehran' death

Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian official killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash, was not just the president of Iran.

He was the "Butcher of Tehran," known for holding five-minute "trials" for thousands of his own people and then sending them immediately to the execution squads.

And for this killer, who terrorized his own people, who had attempted to assassinate American officials including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who, by many assessments was a mass murderer, Joe Biden sent "condolences."

The statement actually was attributed to "spokesperson" Matthew Miller of the State Department under Biden, and said, "The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amri-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The expression of sympathy immediately drew gasps of outrage.

Is this a telling clue that the Biden administration is aligned with terrorists and tyrants? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The @statedept send its condolences on the death of Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi was overseeing the Ministry of Intelligence’s efforts to assassinate senior former U.S. diplomats, including Secretary Blinken’s predecessor, @mikepompeo, and my former boss Brian Hook. pic.twitter.com/O43cEOyVCs — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) May 20, 2024

U.S. News reported, "Since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Raisi acted as an assiduous apparatchik of the Islamic Republic and a prominent protégé of Khamenei, who as supreme leader holds ultimate power in the Islamic Republic. Before becoming president in 2021, Raisi held various positions inside the judiciary under the purview of the supreme leader. As a prosecutor, and at the end of the Iran-Iraq War in 1988, he sat on the committee that sentenced thousands of political prisoners to death. The executions earned him the nickname the 'Butcher of Tehran' and subsequently subjected him to sanctions by the United States and to condemnation by the United Nations and international human rights organizations."

Twitchy's commentary on Biden's action wasn't complimentary of Raisi, or Biden.

"Holy cr*p. They did it! Biden's State Dept's reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran' death is something else."

One observer classified Biden among the "clueless."

For all clueless Westerners sending condolences in connection with y-day’s death of Islamic regime President Ebrahim Raisi He conducted thousands of “5 minute trials” in the 1980s & sentenced 5000 innocent Iranians to death He’s known as “The Butcher of Tehran” Via @NiohBerg pic.twitter.com/nxJqugbX07 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 20, 2024

This statement from the State Department makes absolutely no sense. Expressing condolences for the man (known as the Butcher of Tehran) who murdered and violently harassed the Iranian people, that State claims they support. What? pic.twitter.com/7XUMQVcC3d — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 20, 2024

What is wrong with this picture - everything. #Raisi is a TERRORIST psychopath sadist murderer - there is no good reason the USA should acknowledge his death other than to applaud it in remembrance of those he has murdered and the lives saved by his demise

Iranians are cheering https://t.co/707ckmGjtZ — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) May 20, 2024

One online report stunningly described Raisi as "a consummate loyalist whose passing will be a severe blow to the country's conservative leadership."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!