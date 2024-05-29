'Home Alone' house listed for sale in Chicago for $5.25 million

(DAILY WIRE) – The “Home Alone” house is back on the market, and this time, the asking price is up to $5.25 million. Movie fans are sure to recognize the sprawling brick property. The house served as the backdrop for the popular Christmas comedy from 1990 about a family who accidentally leaves their 9-year-old son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) behind while they all go on a holiday trip to Paris.

When the distraught mother (Catherine O’Hara) realizes their mistake, she makes the long journey back to him. All the while Kevin seeks to protect their home from two would-be thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) who intend rob the place while believing the whole family is out of town.

“Home Alone” was filmed mostly on location in Chicago, but the house looks nothing like it did three decades ago. It has been fully renovated with modern finishes, the listing notes, while still retaining the “integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces.”

