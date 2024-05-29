A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scandals U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Homeless man files lawsuit against tire company over loud classical music played near encampment, and wins

Company says music was played for security reasons, but judge sided with homeless advocate

Published May 29, 2024 at 5:55pm
The above image is of a homeless individual in San Francisco.

(THE BLAZE) – A tire company in California was ordered to stop playing loud music near a homeless encampment after a homeless man filed a lawsuit against the company. "The first night, I got to bed at 1 a.m.. The second night, I got no sleep during the night. And the third night, Sunday night, I had no way to get any sleep," said Bruce Gaylord to KGO-TV.

Gaylord said that he has lived in the encampment in the city of San Rafael, California, since last year after he stopped to get medications in Barstow to treat his mental illness and his truck was stolen.

The encampment is located next to the East Bay Tire Company on Lincoln Ave. Gaylord said that they recently began to blare out classical music in an effort to drive away the homeless people living there.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







