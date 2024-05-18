Hotel abruptly cancels pro-Israel event over 'credible threats'

(THE BLAZE) – A Nashville hotel is being accused of religious discrimination after abruptly canceling a pro-Israel event.

The Israel Summit — a "gathering of pro-Israel supporters who unconditionally support Israel’s right to be sovereign in the entirety of the land of Israel, including Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip," according to the event website — was scheduled to take place at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel next week, May 20–22. But last Friday, a representative for the hotel abruptly canceled the event.

The representative told HaYovel, a Christian organization that is coordinating the event, in an email dated May 10: "We have received credible threats regarding the safety of your group, our guests and employees, our hotel and sister property, and to businesses in our neighborhood. Those threats were confirmed by law enforcement officials in the last 24 hours. Consequently, we are invoking our rights under the force majeure clause of the contract and unfortunately are canceling the event that was scheduled for May 20-22, including canceling any guestroom reservations associated with the event. We are sincerely sorry."

