House resolution would award Trump Congressional Gold Medal

(FOX NEWS) -- A group of House Republicans wants to award former President Trump the Congressional Gold Medal.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is leading a Congressional resolution to bestow the honor on Trump "in recognition of his exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening America's diplomatic relations during his presidency," according to legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital.

It is backed by six fellow House Republicans, including House GOP Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Randy Weber of Texas and Mike Waltz of Florida.

Read the full story ›