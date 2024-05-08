House squashes Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to oust Speaker Johnson

(FOX NEWS) -- The House of Representatives squashed an effort by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to force a House-wide on Speaker Mike Johnson's ouster.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appeared to catch most Congressional watchers by surprise when she moved to force a vote on her motion to vacate the chair, the procedural move which would allow for the vote. She noticed her resolution as "privileged," meaning House leaders had two legislative days to take it up.

But her bluff was called immediately when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., rose to call for a vote on tabling Greene's motion – which effectively kills it before the vote on Johnson's ouster itself.

