A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ON CAPITOL HILL

House squashes Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to oust Speaker Johnson

Mike gets overwhelming Democratic and Republican support, 359 to 43

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:59pm
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

(FOX NEWS) -- The House of Representatives squashed an effort by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to force a House-wide on Speaker Mike Johnson's ouster.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appeared to catch most Congressional watchers by surprise when she moved to force a vote on her motion to vacate the chair, the procedural move which would allow for the vote. She noticed her resolution as "privileged," meaning House leaders had two legislative days to take it up.

But her bluff was called immediately when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., rose to call for a vote on tabling Greene's motion – which effectively kills it before the vote on Johnson's ouster itself.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'People like me': Chris Cuomo admits COVID shots INJURED MILLIONS, including HIMSELF!
Bud Light sales still suffering in U.S. a year after trans controversy
'This is obscene. It is absurd': Republicans slam Biden for pausing Israel arms shipment
Shocking poll: Huge number of Americans live in constant pain
'Kittens' dropped off at humane society turn out to be something other than cats
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×