Household sprays are filling homes with invisible particles that may endanger you

(STUDY FINDS) -- The next time you spray a disinfectant, you might want to consider how much you’re contributing to the air pollution in your own home. A new study finds common household products release nanoparticles — grains of engineered material so small they’re invisible to the human eye. Moreover, just walking through that same room stirs up these potentially harmful particles, which people breathe in.

Nanoparticles range between one and 100 nanometers. To put it into context, a nanometer is one billionth of a meter. The human eye can only see particles greater than approximately 50,000 nanometers. A single sheet of office paper is 100,000 nanometers thick.

When household sprays such as disinfectants, cleaners, sunscreens, hair sprays, cosmetic mists, and powders are used, study authors say residual nanoparticles stick to carpet fibers and floors. They are also suspended three to five feet in the air. That means children would be more likely to inhale nanoparticles since they are closer to the floor.

