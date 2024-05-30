Housing collapse brewing: Top U.S. mortgage lender offers zero-down mortgages

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – One of the top mortgage lenders in the United States is offering a new program that allows home buyers to put zero percent down on their mortgages.

United Whole Sale Mortgage is offering a new program that will allow first-time home buyers and people earning below or at 80% of an area’s average income to put zero down on their mortgages. In a statement to Market Watch, chief operating officer of UWM, Melinda Wilner shared, “Homeownership is something we’re very passionate about.” Previously, UWM offered buyers a rate of as little as 1% down.

UWM isn’t the only one offering zero-down mortgages. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Bank of America has offered zero-down mortgages for black and Hispanic borrowers.

