MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Housing collapse brewing: Top U.S. mortgage lender offers zero-down mortgages

'Homeownership is something we're very passionate about'

Published May 30, 2024 at 2:57pm

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – One of the top mortgage lenders in the United States is offering a new program that allows home buyers to put zero percent down on their mortgages.

United Whole Sale Mortgage is offering a new program that will allow first-time home buyers and people earning below or at 80% of an area’s average income to put zero down on their mortgages. In a statement to Market Watch, chief operating officer of UWM, Melinda Wilner shared, “Homeownership is something we’re very passionate about.” Previously, UWM offered buyers a rate of as little as 1% down.

UWM isn’t the only one offering zero-down mortgages. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Bank of America has offered zero-down mortgages for black and Hispanic borrowers.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







