Houthis claim Israeli-linked ship was attacked in Mediterranean Sea

(ZEROHEDGE) – Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, associated with the Iran-backed Houthis, announced a broad military operation targeting three vessels linked to either the US and/or Israel: one in the Red Sea, one in the Arabian Sea, and one in the Mediterranean Sea.

Details are scant at the moment, and Western MSM has yet to confirm these attacks. If it is confirmed, it might be seen as unprecedented and underscore broadening spillover risks.

Earlier this month, we penned a note titled "Houthis Warn Drone & Missile Attack Coverage Expanding To Mediterranean Sea." We specified, at the time, how Yahya Saree warned about new targeting strategies for "any ship heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean."

