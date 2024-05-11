Hundreds clash with police over expansion of Tesla gigafactory

(DW) – Activists holding a press conference over the expansion of Tesla's electric car factory on Saturday complained of betrayal by regional politicians and said civil disobedience was necessary.

At least 1,000 activists participated in the protests, according to police. Their comments came as authorities readied for a repeat of violent clashes between police and demonstrators the previous day.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A police spokesperson said that the march on Saturday largely proceeded peacefully. Police said that there had been minor clashes with activists, but did not initially provide any information on injuries or arrests.

Read the full story ›