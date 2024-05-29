Iconic actress suggests career is over due to debilitating disease

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – After six decades of captivating audiences, Dame Judi Dench, 89, is hinting that her illustrious acting career may be nearing its twilight.

Speaking candidly at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, the celebrated actress responded to questions about upcoming projects, where Dench reportedly said “No, no. I can’t even see,” according to TMZ. Dench has been openly battling advanced macular degeneration since 2012, a condition that progressively impairs central vision. Advanced macular degeneration, often referred to as AMD, is a significant cause of vision loss particularly affecting individuals over the age of 50. The condition leads to the deterioration of the central portion of the retina, known as the macula, which is crucial for sharp and central vision.

Over the years, Dench has become famous for her versatile performances in both dramatic and comedic roles. She is particularly noted for her work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. In film, she is perhaps best known for her role as M, the head of MI6, in the James Bond series, beginning with “GoldenEye” in 1995 and concluding with “Skyfall” in 2012.

