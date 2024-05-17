A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iconic actress on trigger warnings: If you're that sensitive, avoid the theater

Says pre-performance advisories kill the surprise of seeing drama

Published May 17, 2024 at 12:02pm

(THE GUARDIAN) – Don’t go to the theatre, Dame Judi Dench has told “sensitive” fans, in her response to pre-performance trigger warnings. The warnings, which inform audiences about potentially distressing content, including abuse, violence and loud noises, have become a point of contention in the industry in the last few years.

“Do they do that?” Dench said in an interview with the Radio Times. “My God, it must be a pretty long trigger warning before King Lear or Titus Andronicus!”

The Oscar-winning actor, 89, added: “I can see why they exist, but if you’re that sensitive, don’t go to the theatre, because you could be very shocked. Where is the surprise of seeing and understanding it in your own way?”

