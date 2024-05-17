A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
IsraelGLOBAL INSECURITY

IDF recovers 3 deceased hostages, including 22-year-old Shani Louk

Had been kidnapped from Supernova music festival near Re’im

Published May 17, 2024 at 5:33pm
Shani Louk (Courtesy Israel Foreign Ministry)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made a major, and tragic, announcement on Friday. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military has recovered the bodies of three hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The deceased include the body of Shani Louk, the 22-year old girl filmed on Oct.7 lying half-naked, mangled and unconscious in the bed of a pick-up truck while being taken into the Gaza Strip. The military also identified Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila.

"Hagari says the bodies were recovered in an overnight operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet," the statement said. All three had been kidnapped from the Supernova music festival near Re’im on the morning of the heinous terror assault of Oct. 7. They are believed to have died during the events of Oct. 7, murdered by Hamas.

