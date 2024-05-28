IDF source: Rafah fire may have been caused by Hamas munitions

(JNS) -- The Israeli military is investigating the possibility that the deadly fire that broke out in Rafah on Sunday night following an Israeli airstrike may have been caused by the secondary detonation of Hamas munitions, a military official said on Tuesday.

Two of the smallest type of munition that can be loaded onto fighter jets, each carrying 17 kilograms (37.5 pounds) of explosives, were used in the strike, the official said. This type of munition has been used hundreds of times by the IAF over the course of the war, he added.

“We are looking into the possibility that weapons stored in the compound next to our target may have ignited the fire,” the official said.

