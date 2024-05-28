A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front PageWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

IDF source: Rafah fire may have been caused by Hamas munitions

'It should be noted Hamas has been operating from this area since Oct. 7'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:28pm
(Israel Defense Forces)

(Israel Defense Forces)

(JNS) -- The Israeli military is investigating the possibility that the deadly fire that broke out in Rafah on Sunday night following an Israeli airstrike may have been caused by the secondary detonation of Hamas munitions, a military official said on Tuesday.

Two of the smallest type of munition that can be loaded onto fighter jets, each carrying 17 kilograms (37.5 pounds) of explosives, were used in the strike, the official said. This type of munition has been used hundreds of times by the IAF over the course of the war, he added.

“We are looking into the possibility that weapons stored in the compound next to our target may have ignited the fire,” the official said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IDF source: Rafah fire may have been caused by Hamas munitions
Judge smacks down Jack Smith's gag order request, warns of future sanctions
'No authority': Biden's 'partisan' voter-registration push may violate federal law
'Nothing learned from Oct. 7': Israel air force camp fails inspection
Should Elon Musk be paid $56 billion? Tesla shareholders get to vote
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×