Inferno rips through Putin's beloved Siberian palace

(THE SUN) – A mystery fire has gutted part of Vladimir Putin's mountain palace said to be home to a sprawling nuclear bunker for his secret family. The inferno ripped through a building at the Altai Mountain bolthole - where Putin once entertained former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The tyrant is also believed to have a grim facility where deer blood is extracted from antlers for "medicinal" baths at the secret hideaway. One of the buildings at the remote compound was destroyed by the blaze.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Pictures showed flames engulfing the building at the palace estate - which is officially owned by Gazprom but is believed to be one of an array of luxury palaces around Russia. The extent of damage to the complex's main residence is unclear.

Read the full story ›