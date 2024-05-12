A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Inflation is slowing, but here's why prices still aren't going down

'This cycle is a concept called money illusion'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 12, 2024 at 6:05pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CNBC) -- Jenn Lueke, 27, is a recipe developer based in Boston who creates content online showing people how to eat well on a budget.

“I think it’s no secret that prices are going up in pretty much every area right now,” Lueke told CNBC.

About two thirds, 65%, of U.S. adults surveyed by CNBC/SurveyMonkey this spring said inflation is the main driver of their financial stress. The same share said they are living paycheck to paycheck. Nearly half feel like they’re in a worse financial situation than five years ago.

Read the full story ›

