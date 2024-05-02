Iranian college offers free tuition to U.S. students expelled for participating in anti-Israel protests

(NEW YORK POST) – An Iranian college is offering free tuition to U.S. students expelled for taking part in anti-Israel protests, as a professor there called them “our people” who would support Iran in a war with America.

The head of Shiraz University, located in the southern region of Fars, made the scholarship proposal on state-run TV while discussing the widespread wave of protests on college campuses across the U.S.

“Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz, as well as Fars Province, are also prepared,” Mohammad Moazzeni told Iranian state-owned Press TV.

