A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Israel U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Iranian college offers free tuition to U.S. students expelled for participating in anti-Israel protests

'Our people'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:22pm

(Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – An Iranian college is offering free tuition to U.S. students expelled for taking part in anti-Israel protests, as a professor there called them “our people” who would support Iran in a war with America.

The head of Shiraz University, located in the southern region of Fars, made the scholarship proposal on state-run TV while discussing the widespread wave of protests on college campuses across the U.S.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz, as well as Fars Province, are also prepared,” Mohammad Moazzeni told Iranian state-owned Press TV.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iranian college offers free tuition to U.S. students expelled for participating in anti-Israel protests
Stormy Daniels' lawyer just destroyed Bragg's case against Trump
U.S. drone strike killed middle-aged shepherd instead of Al-Qaeda terrorist leader
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters unite against Biden, Dems in 'panic mode'
Whoopi Goldberg melts down over Trump warning about 'anti-white feeling' in America
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×