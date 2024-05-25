A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Iran's military concludes no foul play in Raisi helicopter crash

Craft 'caught fire after hitting an elevated area'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 2:20pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – A preliminary report produced by Iran's military has found no evidence of criminal activity or foreign interference in last Sunday's helicopter crash that killed the late President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, according to state media.

The report was produced by the general staff of the armed forces, and it states Raisi's helicopter "caught fire after hitting an elevated area" and found no traces of "bullet holes" on the helicopter among the wreckage.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The aircraft had been flying on a "pre-planned route and did not leave the designated flight path" before the crash into the side of a mountain, official IRNA news agency reports.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iran's military concludes no foul play in Raisi helicopter crash
Illegal immigrant rapist, child sex offender snatched by ICE in sweeping operation
Time to deploy low-yield nukes at sea!
Luxury electric vehicle maker becomes latest in industry to announce huge layoffs
Investors are snatching up 1 in 5 homes for sale, scooping up affordable housing
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×