IRS says audits are about to surge. Here's who is most at risk

(NEW YORK POST) – The Internal Revenue Service said it plans to sharply increase audit rates for big corporations, partnerships and multimillionaires over the next three years after a massive boost in funding by the Biden administration.

The IRS said in a news release Thursday that it’s aiming to nearly triple its audit rate, to 22.6%, on corporations with upwards of $250 million worth of assets in the 2026 tax year. The figure marks a steep rise from the 8.8% that were audited in 2019.

For complex partnerships with assets topping $10 million, the IRS said it intends to increase audit rates nearly 10-fold, to 1% in tax year 2026 — up from 0.1% in 2019. The IRS also said it is targeting a 50% increase in audit rates for individuals with a total positive annual income exceeding $10 million.

