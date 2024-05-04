A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.THE POWER TO DESTROY

IRS says audits are about to surge. Here's who is most at risk

Aiming to triple its audit rate

Published May 4, 2024 at 1:49pm

(NEW YORK POST) – The Internal Revenue Service said it plans to sharply increase audit rates for big corporations, partnerships and multimillionaires over the next three years after a massive boost in funding by the Biden administration.

The IRS said in a news release Thursday that it’s aiming to nearly triple its audit rate, to 22.6%, on corporations with upwards of $250 million worth of assets in the 2026 tax year. The figure marks a steep rise from the 8.8% that were audited in 2019.

For complex partnerships with assets topping $10 million, the IRS said it intends to increase audit rates nearly 10-fold, to 1% in tax year 2026 — up from 0.1% in 2019. The IRS also said it is targeting a 50% increase in audit rates for individuals with a total positive annual income exceeding $10 million.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×