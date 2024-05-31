Israel intercepts cruise missile launched from Iraq

(ZEROHEDGE) – Israeli media is reporting on a dangerous escalation after the military announced it shot down an inbound projectile which came "from the east" – which is a phrase typically used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to describe attacks from Iraq.

Time of Israel is describing "cruise missiles" fired from Iraq and shot down over northern Israel on Thursday. The inbound projectiles were initially thought to be drones. Other Israeli outlets pointed to a single cruise missile inbound over Israel and possibly accompanied by drones, however.

There were no injuries, nor were there any claims of responsibility, but Israeli officials are eyeing the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a coalition in Iraq associated with the country's Popular Mobilization Forces.

