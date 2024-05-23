Israel has killed just 30-35 percent of Hamas fighters, U.S. reportedly believes

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) – Only around 30 to 35 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed after more than seven months of operations by Israel in the Gaza Strip, U.S. intelligence sources told Politico.

According to Politico, the majority of fighters who were members of the Palestinian movement prior to the 7 October attack in southern Israel are still alive, even as the death toll in Gaza has reached over 35,000 dead, mostly women and children. In addition, around 65 percent of Hamas' tunnel infrastructure remains intact, Politico's sources said, and thousands of new members are said to have been recruited to the group in recent months.

The report comes as Washington has become increasingly concerned about the viability of Israel's stated aim of destroying the Palestinian group. On Monday, General Charles Brown, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, criticised Israel's strategy in Gaza, warning that the failure of Israeli forces to both secure captured territory and eliminate Hamas from northern Gaza was hampering its ability to achieve its military objectives.

