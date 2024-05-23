A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israel has killed just 30-35 percent of Hamas fighters, U.S. reportedly believes

Also warning that 65 percent of Hamas' tunnel infrastructure remains intact

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:29pm
IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) – Only around 30 to 35 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed after more than seven months of operations by Israel in the Gaza Strip, U.S. intelligence sources told Politico.

According to Politico, the majority of fighters who were members of the Palestinian movement prior to the 7 October attack in southern Israel are still alive, even as the death toll in Gaza has reached over 35,000 dead, mostly women and children. In addition, around 65 percent of Hamas' tunnel infrastructure remains intact, Politico's sources said, and thousands of new members are said to have been recruited to the group in recent months.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report comes as Washington has become increasingly concerned about the viability of Israel's stated aim of destroying the Palestinian group. On Monday, General Charles Brown, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, criticised Israel's strategy in Gaza, warning that the failure of Israeli forces to both secure captured territory and eliminate Hamas from northern Gaza was hampering its ability to achieve its military objectives.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel has killed just 30-35 percent of Hamas fighters, U.S. reportedly believes
Why did RFK drop $24,000 into GameStop shares?
WATCH: Trump visits the South Bronx in New York
Man indicted after creating thousands of AI-generated child sex abuse images
New Windows AI feature records everything you've done on your PC
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×