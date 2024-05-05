Israel orders local Al Jazeera offices to close immediately, equipment confiscated

(JNS) -- The Israeli Cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to approve a Knesset bill from last month that will bring about the closure of Al Jazeera’s bureau in the country.

“The government headed by me unanimously decided: The incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel,” wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X, while thanking Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

כוחות משטרה הגיעו למשרדי אל-ג'זירה בירושלים | תיעוד@OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/M7qfz24mzp — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 5, 2024

Karhi added, “Our orders will go into effect immediately. Too much time has passed and too many unnecessary legal hurdles for us to finally be able to stop Al Jazeera’s well-oiled incitement machine that harms the security of the country.”

