A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWND VIDEO

Israel orders local Al Jazeera offices to close immediately, equipment confiscated

'There will be no freedom of speech for the Hamas mouthpieces'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:11pm

 

(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/meineresterampe-26089/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=973107">meineresterampe</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=973107">Pixabay</a>)

(JNS) -- The Israeli Cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to approve a Knesset bill from last month that will bring about the closure of Al Jazeera’s bureau in the country.

“The government headed by me unanimously decided: The incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel,” wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X, while thanking Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

Karhi added, “Our orders will go into effect immediately. Too much time has passed and too many unnecessary legal hurdles for us to finally be able to stop Al Jazeera’s well-oiled incitement machine that harms the security of the country.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel orders local Al Jazeera offices to close immediately, equipment confiscated
44 senators urge Biden to dump 2 totalitarian deals killing U.S. sovereignty
The newest DEI push at the Coast Guard Academy
City councilwoman escapes consequences of wasteful spending spree
Energy pipeline companies should follow rules of the road
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×