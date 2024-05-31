A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt, presses with raids into Rafah

Gained 'operational' control over 'Philadelphi Corridor'

Published May 30, 2024 at 9:16pm
IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

(NEW YORK POST) – Israeli forces have taken control of a buffer zone along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the country’s military said on Wednesday, giving Israel effective authority over the Palestinian territory’s entire land border.

Israel also continued deadly raids on Rafah in southern Gaza despite an order from the International Court of Justice to end attacks on the city, where half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people had previously taken refuge.

In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had gained “operational” control over the “Philadelphi Corridor”, using the Israeli military’s code name for the 9 mile long corridor along the Gaza Strip’s only border with Egypt.

