A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israel warns the war in Gaza to last through end of 2024

Aim is to destroy 'military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 9:20pm
Israel Defense Forces soldiers conduct activities in the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (IDF photo)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers conduct activities in the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (IDF photo)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Israel is warning that its military operation in Gaza will continue through at least the end of the year, in an assessment which is sure to shock and anger the growing chorus of international critics and countries.

Israel’s national security adviser and top Netanyahu aide Tzachi Hanegbi stated Wednesday: "We are now in the fifth month of 2024, which means we expect another seven months of fighting to deepen our achievements and achieve our goal of destroying the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The same official stressed that the war cabinet had defined 2024 as "a year of combat" in the wake of the Oct.7 terror attack by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel warns the war in Gaza to last through end of 2024
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt, presses with raids into Rafah
Trump campaign donation site crashes in wake of criminal trial verdict
Trump responds to conviction, promises 'real verdict' in November
Biden's rules already have cost Americans $1 TRILLION!
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×