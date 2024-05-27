A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS AND WARS

Israeli airstrike kills two senior Hamas terrorists in Rafah

IDF investigating reports that dozens of civilians were killed and wounded

Published May 27, 2024 at 8:33am

(JNS) -- Two senior Hamas terrorists were killed on Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas compound in the area of Tel Sultan in northwestern Rafah, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF was investigating Palestinian media reports that dozens of noncombatants were killed and wounded in the strike.

The targets of the strike were named as Yassin Rabia, the head of Hamas’s Judea and Samaria headquarters, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in the terror group’s Judea and Samaria wing.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







