Israeli airstrike kills two senior Hamas terrorists in Rafah

(JNS) -- Two senior Hamas terrorists were killed on Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas compound in the area of Tel Sultan in northwestern Rafah, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Eliminated in the precise airstrike in northwest Rafah: Hamas Chief of Staff in Judea and Samaria and an additional senior Hamas official. Terrorist #1: Yassin Rabia Rabia managed the entirety of Hamas' terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, transferred funds to terrorist… https://t.co/iaGrw8WJ4f — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 26, 2024

The IDF was investigating Palestinian media reports that dozens of noncombatants were killed and wounded in the strike.

מוקדם יותר היום בוצעו שמונה שיגורים מאזור רפיח לעבר שטח הארץ. זמן קצר לאחר זיהוי מקור הירי, מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר בשיתוף כוחות אוגדה 162 תקפו והשמידו את המשגר אשר מוקם בסמוך לשני מסגדים>> pic.twitter.com/Abp4ox7l9P — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 26, 2024

The targets of the strike were named as Yassin Rabia, the head of Hamas’s Judea and Samaria headquarters, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in the terror group’s Judea and Samaria wing.

Read the full story ›