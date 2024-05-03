Israeli dad of 3, believed to be hostage in Gaza, confirmed dead

(NEW YORK POST) – A dad of three who was believed to be among the Israeli hostages held in Gaza has been confirmed dead, months after two of his children were released from Hamas captivity as part of a cease-fire deal, officials said.

Dror Or, 49, was killed in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and his body was brought to Gaza, the Israeli government said Thursday.

“We are heartbroken to share that Dror Or who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, had been confirmed as murdered and his body is being held in Gaza,” the government wrote on X.

