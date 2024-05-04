A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

Israeli industry braces for economic damage amid Turkish trade ban

Construction industry already in 'dire straits'

Published May 4, 2024 at 10:47am

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) – Sectors across the Israeli economy are warning of wide-reaching impacts of Turkey’s decision to halt all trade with Israel, and are scrambling to find alternative sources for lost imports.

The Turkish trade ministry announced earlier this week that Ankara is halting all import and export transactions related to Israel until it “allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.” The ban on imports includes iron and steel products, construction materials, minerals, machinery, cars, energy products, rubber, plastics, health and agricultural products.

The construction industry is bracing for the loss of Turkish iron and steel products and building materials, as Turkey supplied 29 percent of Israel's total cement imports last year.

