J6er emerges from 36 days in sensory deprivation chamber

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – The capacity of human beings to adjust to nearly any environment is quite terrifying. Just ask January 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang, who just endured 36 days in horrific solitary confinement at the hands of the Biden Regime.

Jake’s social media team released a triumphant tweet earlier today, marking his high-spirited release with a hallmark ‘what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger’ attitude.

Lang shared on X: "40 months ago, TODAY on January 16th 2021, I was kidnapped from my home in Upstate NY by the Gestapo FBI for my role in January 6 & I have remained incarcerated by the Biden Regime as a J6 Political Prisoner without bond or trial since."

