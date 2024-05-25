A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Janet Yellen acknowledges 'cost of living is a problem' for consumers

Admitted housing, everyday goods prices still very high

Published May 25, 2024 at 5:59pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Americans are quickly realizing, by their empty wallets, that the leftists in the Biden administration are fueling the inflation storm with reckless government spending, amounting to $1 trillion every 100 days. No more blaming 'Putin Price Hikes' - Bidenomics has been one of the great policy mistakes in a generation, as working poor folks are crushed by persistently high inflation, forced to rack up insurmountable credit card debts and drain personal savings, all in a move to pay shelter costs, put food on the table, and service monthly auto payments.

Commenting on the inflation shitstorm is US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She actually admitted that living costs are a "problem to a lot of people" following "substantial increases" in prices for goods.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday, Yellen acknowledged that housing and everyday goods prices were still very high for many consumers despite solid wage growth in recent months.

