Jersey sales of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker skyrocket

(OUTKICK) – The outrage surrounding Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement address at Benedictine College is intense. Butker, most notably, encouraged women at the Catholic college not to feel shame in choosing motherhood over their careers.

Critics depicted his speech as "sexist" and belittling of women who are childfree. The press, GLAAD, various female talk show hosts and even the NFL have each since condemned Butker's words. The reaction online would lead you to believe Butker is a violent criminal. He's not. He's a Catholic.

The official NFL Shop lists Butker's jersey as one of its "most popular," for both men and women. His jersey is also among the most popular on Fanatics' NFL page.

