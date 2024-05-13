A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jewish students across U.S. blame anti-Israel unrest on two culprits

'Wasting my tuition dollars'

Published May 13, 2024 at 7:30pm
Published May 13, 2024 at 7:30pm
Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on Sunday, April 21, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on Sunday, April 21, 2024

(FOX NEWS) -- Jewish students across the United States have expressed concern for their safety and suggested school faculty, as well as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, are promoting antisemitic viewpoints that ratchet up the political temperature on campus.

George Washington University student Sabrina Soffer, graduating early as a junior in December, told Fox News Digital that there is no balance of opinions among the faculty. While the school has emphasized diversity, Soffer claimed it is only diversity surrounding a singular idea.

"Students are not learning how to think, but they're learning about what to think," she said. "There's no real academic rigor that surrounds learning how to think. So, they're just getting pushed to get a grade."

Read the full story ›

