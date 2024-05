(FAITHWIRE) -- What is the “Jezebel spirit?” Some have likely pondered this question in the wake of recent drama surrounding controversial Pastor Mark Driscoll.

Radio host and author Dr. Michael Brown told CBN the “Jezebel spirit” is tied to a demoniacal figure in the Old Testament named Jezebel.

“Jezebel is arguably the most wicked woman in the Bible,” Brown, host of Line of Fire Radio, said. “She was a Phoenician princess and an ardent worshiper of [the Canaan and Phoenicia god] Baal.”

