Jimmy Carter is 'coming to the end,' grandson says

(HEADLINE USA) – Jimmy Carter’s grandson said on May 14, 2024, that his grandfather is “coming to the end” in a brief update about the 39th president’s health.

“[My grandfather] is doing OK. He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end… [As] I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end and I think he has been there in that space,” Jason Carter said at a mental health forum named in honor of his grandmother, the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at the Carter Center.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jimmy Carter, 99, became the oldest living president in history after George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94, CNN reported. Carter survived metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer and several health scares, including brain surgery after a fall in 2019. In February 2023, Carter entered hospice care after a series of hospital stays, making only one rare public appearance to attend his wife’s memorial service back in November.

Read the full story ›