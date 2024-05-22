Joe Biden: King of the whopper

President Joe Biden made a well-publicized commencement address on May 19 at Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically black college. The networks touted the speech but didn't put any "fact-checkers" on it. It contained at least four fibs.

In an echo of his 1987 lies that crumbled his first presidential campaign, Biden claimed, "I was the first Biden to ever graduate from college." A newspaper obituary for his maternal grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan, noted he graduated college.

He repeated his story that his son Beau died of a brain tumor after he spent "a year in Iraq as a major – he won the Bronze Star – living next to a burn pit." In 2019, FactCheck.org noted the science on cancer from exposure to burn pits in Iraq was "insufficient," but Biden tells that story often.

Then Biden uncorked his typical race-baiting: "Today in Georgia, they won't allow water to be available to you while you wait in line to vote in an election." Georgia's legislature passed a bill in 2021 that said no person should "give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink" within 150 feet of a polling place. It doesn't mean you can't have water!

Biden also claimed, "there's a national effort to ban books – not to write history, but to erase history. They don't see you in the future of America." The leftists all said that "erasing history" bunk about Florida's education standards, when it was crystal clear that black history was mandated, not erased.

None of these fact-check moments made the front-page New York Times story gushing over the Morehouse speech. They mentioned Biden spoke of deaths in his family, and left out the "burn pits" part.

Biden's recent lie that inflation was at 9% when he became president was so blatant that most of the liberal "fact-checkers" called it out: AP, CNN, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, Snopes and The Washington Post. (Lead Stories and Reuters did not.) We'll see if these latest Biden falsehoods get checked (again).

They could also check Biden's four whoppers in remarks the day before at a campaign fundraiser in Atlanta. The president told his backers, "I wasn't going to run again after my son died because of being in Iraq for a year in those burn pits." He said, "We were supposed to lose in 2020." He claimed Donald Trump told Time magazine, "States should monitor women's pregnancies and prosecute those who violate the abortion bans." Trump did not say that. Biden also claimed Trump said there were "really good people on both sides" in Charlottesville protests, implying he praised neo-Nazis. That's an ongoing hoax.

At a Sunday afternoon campaign event in Detroit, the president again dragged out the line, "I'm the first in my family ever to go to college."

A Sunday night speech at the NAACP brought more of the tired-brain gaffes. Biden claimed he was vice president "during the pandemic." He said Obamacare was "saving millions of families $800,000 – $8,000 a year in premiums." The White House transcript adjusted it down to $800.

Then he returned to "folks wanting to ban books" and "erase black history, literally." He misquoted Trump as saying, "I'll be a dictator on day one" and "just inject bleach" to cure COVID. He bungled in claiming Trump said if he lost, there will be "bloodshed." Trump implied an economic "bloodbath."

The more Biden mangles the facts, the more you can be sure that national TV coverage is going to edit out the embarrassing parts. Call it "erasing history as it unfolds."

